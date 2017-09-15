St. Louis gears up for Great Forest Park Balloon Glow

Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Posted 7:50 am, September 15, 2017, by , Updated at 08:50AM, September 15, 2017

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ People will be gathering Friday night for the annual Great Forest Park Balloon Glow. FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the event.

The Balloon Glow and Balloon Race is a free public event and St. Louis family tradition for the past 44 years. Now you can take the experience to a new level when you purchase tickets for a VIP Experience that includes great food from Butlers Pantry, reserved parking and a front row seat.

Great Forest Park Balloon Glow
Art Hill in Forest Park
Friday, September 15th
7- 9 P.M

Great Forest Park Balloon Race
Art Hill in Forest Park
Saturday, September 16th
Noon- 5 P.M
GreatForestParkBalloonRace.com