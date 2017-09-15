St. Louis gears up for Great Forest Park Balloon Glow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ People will be gathering Friday night for the annual Great Forest Park Balloon Glow. FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the event.

The Balloon Glow and Balloon Race is a free public event and St. Louis family tradition for the past 44 years. Now you can take the experience to a new level when you purchase tickets for a VIP Experience that includes great food from Butlers Pantry, reserved parking and a front row seat.

FOX2 is your proud sponsor

Great Forest Park Balloon Glow

Art Hill in Forest Park

Friday, September 15th

7- 9 P.M

Great Forest Park Balloon Race

Art Hill in Forest Park

Saturday, September 16th

Noon- 5 P.M

GreatForestParkBalloonRace.com