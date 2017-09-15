Stockley protesters march in the Central West End of St. Louis

Protesters have moved to the upscale Central West End section of St. Louis, where a large group is marching through streets chanting as people look on from restaurants and the windows of hospitals lining busy Kingshighway.

The group is attempting to march onto Interstate 64 via a nearby entrance, but a large contingent of police is blocking the path.

The trendy neighborhood includes Missouri’s largest hospital, Barnes-Jewish, along with the Washington University Medical School, St. Louis Children’s Hospital and dozens of tech firms.

Police have blocked the entrance to nearby Forest Park to prevent protesters from disrupting an event that’s part of the Great Forest Park Balloon Race.