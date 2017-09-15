Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, September 16-17, 2017

Great Forest Park Balloon Glow and Race

Date: Friday & Saturday, September 15-16 Admission: Free

Friday - Balloon Glow – Art Hill

Time: 7:00pm-9:30pm - Fireworks begin at 9:15pm

Saturday - Great Forest Park Balloon Race – Art Hill

Festivities begin at Noon

3:00 pm Miller Lite Skydivers

3:30 pm Opening Ceremonies

4:30 pm “Hare” Balloon Launches – PNC Bank’s Orange Blossom

4:45 pm “Hound” Balloons Launch

http://greatforestparkballoonrace.com/schedule/

Budweiser Taste of St. Louis

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 16-17 Venue: Chesterfield Amphitheater, Chesterfield, MO

Saturday: 11:00am-10:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-7:00pm Admission: Free*

Our region has become a hot spot for emerging culinary talent, and the Taste of St. Louis is proud to showcase some of the best and most diverse eateries the region has to offer. *Food will be purchased directly from food booths with cash or credit cards.

http://www.tastestl.com/

St. Louis Renaissance Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 16-17 Venue: Rotary Park, Wentzville, MO

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm both days Admission: Adults: $18.95 Kids 5-12 $11.95

Travel back in time and step into a 16th century village called Petit Lyon. Immerse yourself in the costumes and mannerisms of the era. Thrill to the exploits of jousting knights on thundering steeds. Roam the village shops as artisans demonstrate period skills. Feast on delicious food while strolling minstrels entertain.

http://www.stlrenfest.com/

Moonlight Ramble

NOTE: Due to the rain, the Moonlight Ramble set for August 5 was postponed to September 16.

Venue: 8th and Cerre, Downtown St. Louis Events begin at 9:00pm

The world’s longest running nighttime bike ride. Riders can choose a short (9.5 mile) and long (18.5 mile) ride, both start at Midnight. An after-party follows the rides.

http://moonlightramble.com/

Mosaics Missouri Festival For The Arts

Dates: Saturday & Sunday, 16- 17 Venue: Historic Saint Charles District, Saint Charles, MO

Saturday: 11am-9pm, Sunday: 11am-5pm Admission: Free

Enjoy beautiful art, live entertainment, children’s art education activities, and more. Approximately 100 juried artists from across the country will be on hand. Other activities include A Mentor Me program, an Art for Youth gallery, a performance stage that showcases a variety of performance artists and a Kids Creation Station where children can create their own artwork.

http://stcharlesmosaics.org/event-info/

Street Art Festival

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2017 Venue: Downtown Square, Highland, Illinois

Time: 11:00am-8:00pm Admission: Free

Stroll the streets and watch as 50 or more talented artists create artwork of amazing color, depth and complexity with chalk. There is also a Creative Kids Corner with lots of activities for young, aspiring artists! Of course, there will be live music and great food.

https://www.highlandartscouncil.org/street-art-festival-art-expo/

Italian Fest

Date: Saturday, September 16 Venue: Main Street, Collinsville, IL

Time: 11:00am-10:00pm Admission: Free

Celebrate everything Italian. Signature events like the Grape Stomp and Bocce Tournament are just part of two days designed to feature Italian food and fun for the family. The Parade is Saturday at 4pm. www.italianfest.net

Oktoberfest

Date: Saturday, September 16 ( Also Friday night) Venue: Downtown Belleville, IL

Saturday: 11:00am-11:00pm Admission: Free

Celebrate the German heritage of the city of Belleville. Just as they do in Germany, the Belleville Oktoberfest opens with the traditional tapping of the "Golden Keg" on Friday. The festival is packed full of entertainment including carnival rides, a Kid’s Korner, classic car show, and live music in the evenings, and plenty of food, beer, and fun for the whole family.

https://bellevilleoktoberfest.com/

Mississippi Earthtones Festival

Date: Saturday, September 16 Venue: Broadway between Alton and Langdon Sts, Alton, IL

River clear up: 9:00am-Noon, Festival: Noon-10:00pm

Come celebrate life on the Mississippi River through art, music, and conservation! The event will kick-off with a river clean-up beginning at 9 am. The festival will feature informational booths on ecology, native plants & animals, and recycling, as well as nature-inspired, artisan-made wares, kids activities, a great selection of local food, tours of charming historic architecture, and live music!

http://www.altonmainstreet.org/page/mississippi-earthtones-festival/

Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival

Date: Saturday, September 16 Venue: Gore and Allen Avenues, Downtown Webster Groves, MO

Time: Noon to 10:00pm Admission: Free

Webster’s biggest music event returns with an electrifying lineup of the region’s best local jazz, blues, funk, rock, and soul musicians. Also enjoy delicious food and and some of the area’s most unique shopping.

http://oldwebsterjazzfest.com/index.html#home

Greentree Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 16-17 Venue: Kirkwood Park, Kirkwood, MO

Saturday: 9:00am – 7:00pm; Sunday 10:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free

After an epidemic of Dutch elm disease in 1961, residents were encouraged to plant replacement trees. Today many of those trees are mature. The festival features food, games, information booths, parade, wine garden, book fair; folklife artisans, classic car show, sailboat regatta, and live entertainment.

http://www.kirkwoodmo.org/content/2025/greentree-festival.aspx

Faust Historical Village Heritage Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 16-17 Venue: Faust Park, Chesterfield, MO

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm both days Admission: $5 adults, $2 children 4-12

The 19th century homes of the village will be abuzz with period dressed staff and traditional artisans and crafters. Kids will enjoy hands on activities, including rope making, historic games and butter churning. Hay wagons carry visitors around the parking lots from the main entrance.

http://stlouisco.com/ParksandRecreation/Events/

2017 Shakespeare in the Streets: Blow, Winds

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 16-17 Venue: Central Library, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 8:00pm Admission: Free

Playwright Nancy Bell will use the Bard’s King Lear to create an epic theme that encompasses the entire city, not just one neighborhood.

https://www.sfstl.com/in-the-streets/

STL Symphony: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 16-17 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 7:00pm Sunday: 2:00pm Tickets: $40-$75

In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, cars fly, trees fight back, and a mysterious house elf pays Harry a visit to warn him of what lies ahead. Relive the magic of the film in high-definition on a giant screen as the St. Louis Symphony performs John Williams’ unforgettable score.

http://www.slso.org/en/about-us/press-room/current-press-releases-and-archives/2017/04-29-27---harry-potter/

U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017

Date: Saturday, September 16 Venue: Dome at America’s Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 7:30pm Tickets: $50.00-$250.00

The tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of U2’s “The Joshua Tree” album, a Grammy album of the year winner that includes the singles “With or Without You,” “Where the Streets Have No Name” and “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.” U2 will perform the album in its entirety.

https://www1.ticketmaster.com/u2-the-joshua-tree-tour-2017-st-louis-missouri-09-16-2017/event/060052C2C84731B0