St. Louis Aldermen President Lewis Reed reflects on Friday’s demonstrations

ST. LOUIS, MO — President of the Board of Aldermen, Lewis Reed, issued this statement about the demonstrations Friday after Jason Stockley was ruled not-guilty.

“Reflecting on the events that have occurred over the last 24 hours, I am deeply disappointed and shocked with the verdict.

Soon after the announcement, our streets were filled with non-violent protesters. The diversity and passion of the protestors was inspiring. The organized community that came

together yesterday to have their voices heard is inspiring. As elected officials, we need to listen to these voices in order to bring about change.

As the night went on, I was disappointed to learn about the attacks on the Mayor’s home, members of the media and on law enforcement. The violence and destruction that occurred last night in the Central West End is not only unproductive, but it is also distracting. The thousands of peaceful protestors who were making their voices heard are now being grouped together with actions of a smaller, misguided group of individuals. But, we cannot let that tarnish the message made so clear yesterday by so many people from so many different walks of life. This city has to change.

I support the message of the non-violent protestors and will fight to see that message result into real change. As a father of four and an elected official, it is my mission to make this City, and this world, a better place for the next generation. Our City cannot go on like this. To bring about change, it will require partnerships at all levels – activists, police, elected officials and more. We can’t continue on as business as usual. We need to focus on change in our hurting City .”