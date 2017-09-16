Actor Nick Cannon spotted at Stockley demonstration wearing Kaepernick jersey

ST. LOUIS, MO —Celebrities are showing up at the protests against the ruling in the Jason Stockley murder case. Actor Nick Cannon was spotted in a march near the University City Loop.

He is wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey. In 2016, Kaepernick gained national attention when he began protesting by not standing while the United States national anthem was being performed before the start of games

A post from his official Instagram account was posted with this caption, “St. Louis we out here in the streets with you!”

Nick Cannon began as a teen an many Nickelodeon shows. He has since expanded his roles to include America’s Got Talent and films like Drumline, Love Don’t Cost a Thing, and Roll Bounce. He released a rap album in 2003 called “Nick Cannon.”

Cannon married singer, Mariah Carey in 2008. He filed for divorce in December 2014, after six years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in 2016.

St. Louis police say there were 33 arrests, 11 injured officers and property damage to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house during Friday protests.

They also say there was damage to two police vehicles, the St. Louis Public Library and 10 businesses as protesters marched downtown and in the Central West End.

St. Louis interim police Chief Lawrence O’Toole says Saturday evening that five officers were taken to hospitals after being hit with bottles or bricks. The arrests of protesters included many for failure to disperse, resisting and interfering.

Saturday evening, protesters staged a six-minute die-in to bring attention to the six years between suspect Anthony Lamar Smith’s death in 2011 and Stockley’s trial.