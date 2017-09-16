Arrests made for suspect in armed robbery and attempted robbery in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The Chesterfield Police Department report that they have made an arrest and gotten warrants issued for a suspect in reference to the armed robbery of a victim at an ATM on Clarkson Road last Sunday.

The suspect, 47-year-old Brian Copilevitz, is also the suspect for an attempted robbery at Faust Park yesterday.

Copilevitz has been charged for the robbery of a female victim which occurred in the drive through ATM of a Bank on Clarkson Road. This incident occurred Sunday, September 10th at 9:50 am. In this robbery, Copilevitz threatened the victim with a stun gun.

Copilevitz was also charged for an incident yesterday at Faust Park. In this incident, he punched a female victim several times in the face, breaking her nose in an attempt to take money from her while she was in the women’s bathroom. He was chased by a bystander who heard her calls for help. The bystander was able to relay the location of the suspect to police who apprehended him without incident.

O’Fallon, MO Police Department will also be applying for Warrants on Copilevitz in reference to an armed robbery that occurred in their jurisdiction on September 10th.