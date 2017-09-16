Live updates – Protesters march for 2nd night after Stockley ruling

Protesters blocked roads in St. Louis on Saturday evening on a second day of demonstrations after a former police officer who was charged with first-degree murder was acquitted.

Earlier, demonstrators briefly invaded two area malls as they continued to decry a judge’s decision to acquit Jason Stockley, who as an officer in 2011 shot and killed a motorist. A group of protesters Saturday marched through the West County Center Mall in Des Peres, Missouri, chanting “No justice, no profits.” Security officers estimated there were between 200 and 300 protesters marching peacefully. The mall protest lasted about an hour. Protesters also marched through Chesterfield Mall near St. Louis.

The city had been on edge for days during the trial. Protests Friday night were mostly peaceful, but after dark there was violence. Saturday’s demonstrations started as Friday’s did, with peaceful marches and calls for some city leaders to resign.