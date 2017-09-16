MOSAICS Missouri Festival for the Arts in Historic St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - On September 15-17, 2017, several blocks of North Main Street in Historic St. Charles will play host at the 23rd Annual MOSAICS Missouri Festival for the Arts.

This is a free, family-friendly community arts event that appeals to artists and visitors of all ages – from individuals to families, to those who appreciate art to the serious art collector, as well as aspiring artists and working arts professionals.

This festival has provided art appreciation, live entertainment, children’s art education activities and enjoyment for more than 20 years.

The MOSAICS Festival draws from across the St. Louis metropolitan region and surrounding states. The festival is also accessible to individuals of all abilities.

Approximately 100 juried artists exhibit, sell their art, and compete for cash prize awards.