Police association collecting items for officers working long hours during protest

ST. LOUIS, MO — Eleven law enforcement officers were injured following the first night of protesting. Nine St. Louis city police officers, one St. Louis County Officer and one Missouri State Trooper. None of the injuries is life threatening.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports Friday's protests were mostly peaceful. It was after dark when they say agitators took things in a different direction.

"You see the same sort of pensiveness at the command post that you did in Ferguson, you know they don't know what the day or the weekend holds for them," said Jeff Roorda of the St. Louis Police Officers Association.

The business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association calls this a difficult time for area law enforcement.

"They know their families are very worried about them. Their kids are clinging to their legs, they don't want them to go to work because kids are smarter than we think and they're aware that their parents are going into battle,"said Jeff Roorda.

The St. Louis Police Department released a photo of some of the objects thrown at officers. The objects include a brick, rocks and water bottles.

The Police Officers Association will be opening up its union hall on Hampton Monday to collect donations from anyone wanting to drop off supplies.

"Water, non-perishable food items, beef jerky those types of things stuff that stays fresh and is easy to eat on the line. Hopefully we have a downward trend and we don't see the same level of violence that starts to tail off by Monday. We are going to need to replenish our supplies. So that's important,"said said Jeff Roorda.

Roorda has no criticism for the way the department's administration has handled the protests. He says the Officers Association is also in communication with the governor's office.