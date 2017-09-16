Protesters block traffic in the Delmar Loop near St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — As the sun sets here in St. Louis region, another night of demonstrations begins. Protestors are once again are taking to the streets after a St. Louis Circuit Judge announced the acquittal of former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley. Stockley shot suspect Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011.

We're seeing protestors now in the Delmar loop. Hundreds of them blocked traffic at the intersection of Delmar and Skinker. They appear to be moving peacefully through city streets.