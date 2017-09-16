Protesters damage multiple buildings in Central West End

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday night protests left a look of vandalism on the city. Police are regrouping this morning after nearly a dozen of their own were injured.

There were several incidents as protesters massed in the Central West End between about 8 pm Friday night until around 1 am Saturday morning. The protests last night took a violent turn after they were generally peaceful during much of the day.

A Subway restaurant on Euclid in the Central West End was one of several places in the immediate area that sustained damage in protests Friday night. There is a board up over a broken window that appears to be damage from a bullet because there was an apparent bullet hole through part of the restaurant.

Protesters also threw a brick through the window of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson`s home last night. Bommarito Sutomotive Skyfox was over Mayor Krewson`s home as protesters converged on it between about 9 and 10 pm Friday night. At least three windows were broken.

Police moved in to break up that incident.

Culpeppers sustained damage to at least two windows. Several windows were also broken at the Schlafly Library branch nearby.

Nine St. Louis City police officers were hurt along with one county police officer and a State Highway patrol trooper. Fortunately, none of the injuries are considered life threatening.

Thirty-two protesters were arrested.

Interim St. Louis Police Chief Lawrence O`Tool and Mayor Krewson spoke on periscope overnight about the protests. O’Toole talked about police dealing with the demonstrators.

Among the injuries to St. Louis City officers, one officer suffering a possible broken jaw after being hit by a brick. Another city officer suffering a dislocated shoulder.

The names of those arrested and any charges against them haven`t yet been released.