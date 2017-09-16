Protesters disband, say they’ll return Sunday

ST. LOUIS – After three hours of marching and chanting in and near a popular entertainment district in the St. Louis suburb of University City, protesters have disbanded with plans to gather and demonstrate again Sunday afternoon in St. Louis.

Police had maintained a heavy presence, including a helicopter overhead, but never deployed officers during the peaceful march Saturday evening.

The quiet evening came after Friday night’s marches, where there was sporadic vandalism and violence. Some in the group went to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home and broke a window and splattered paint. A heavy police contingent responded and eventually broke up that group with tear gas.