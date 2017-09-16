Republican legislator resigns from Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Republican state lawmaker says he plans to resign from the Missouri House, effective Monday.

State Rep. John McCaherty, a Jefferson County Republican, announced his resignation late Friday.

He told The Kansas Star Saturday that he is stepping down to focus on running for county executive. He says he wasn’t doing justice to the district while trying to perform three jobs.

His letter of resignation didn’t include a reason for the decision.

