St. Louis Police: 10 law enforcement officers injured in protests

ST. LOUIS, MO- In a late night briefing posted on a social media platform, interim St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson updated the public on the status of protests in the area which lasted all day Friday following the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of former police officer Jason Stockley.

In a video posted on Periscope, O’Toole said his “officers have been very tolerant and have used great restraint” in the face of protests that have been peaceful but at times have turned violent downtown and in the city’s Central West End. Nine St. Louis police officers and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper have been injured, with Chief O’Toole indicating injuries ranging from a possible broken jaw to a dislocated shoulder.

Protest activity in the Central West End focused on Mayor Krewson’s home, which saw windows broken and paint thrown at it. There is also damage reported at a Culpepper’s restaurant and the Schlafly Branch of the St. Louis Public Library.

Busted front doors of the Schlafly Branch Library on CWE. #stockleyverdict pic.twitter.com/svu2CFrNfs — Joe Holleman (@STLsherpa) September 16, 2017

According to police, there were a total of 23 arrests by 6pm Friday, with new figures not yet tabulated for the evening.