St. Louis Symphony cancels Saturday’s Harry Potter concert

ST. LOUIS, MO – The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has announced that they will be cancelling the Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets concert. They don’t cite a reason but they write, “We appreciate your patience as we continue to monitor events in St. Louis this weekend.”

The Symphony’s website states, “This concert has been cancelled. We are actively working to reschedule this date. Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets, and our patron services team will reach out next week with additional information.”

Sunday’s concert will continue as scheduled. They are telling ticket holders to stay tuned for additional updates.