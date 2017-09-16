Stenger thanks many Stockley protesters for exercising Constitutional rights lawfully

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — County Executive Steve Stenger joined the Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation Saturday to collect donations for victims of Hurricane'S Harvey and Irma.

While there, Stenger offered his thoughts on the region's reaction to the Stockley verdict. He praised the efforts of first responders and those who protested peacefully, but condemned agitators responsible for violence.

"I think this is a time that people want to be heard. And I can tell you as a government, St. Louis County is listening. We are listening and once again I just want to thank everybody that came out that protested and exercised their first amendment rights lawfully," said St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

Stenger says he is receiving regular briefings from county and city police.