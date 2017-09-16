Woman knocked down by St. Louis police in viral video charged with interfering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Police knocked a woman over during a protest Friday in downtown St. Louis. The incident was captured on video from multiple sources.

The St. Louis Metrololitan Police Department Department tweets, "Woman knocked down during demonstration shown in FOX 2's video failed to obey officers' orders and was charged with 'Interfering.'

Woman knocked down during demonstration shown in @FOX2now's video failed to obey officers' orders & was charged w/ "Interfering" #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

Hundreds protested Friday. They marched for hours in mostly peaceful demonstrations, until a broken window at the mayor's home and escalating tensions led riot-gear-clad officers to lob tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Activists had for weeks threatened civil disobedience if Jason Stockley were not convicted in the 2011 death of 24-year-old Anthony LamarSmith. That stirred fears of civil unrest and the erecting of barricades around police headquarters, the courthouse where the trial was held and other potential protest sites.

More than 20 arrests were made by early Friday evening. Police reported that 10 officers had suffered injuries by the end of the night.