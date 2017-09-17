Authorities outline charges against protesters

ST. LOUIS (AP) _Authorities say four of the nine people arrested overnight during protests in the St. Louis suburb of University City will face felony destruction of property charges.

The St. Louis County Police Department said Sunday that among those arrested were two male minors. The other seven ranged in age from 22 to 37-years-old.

The other charges protesters face include misdemeanor rioting charges, and one person was charged with assaulting a police officer. Two of those arrested were charged only with failing to disperse.

Protesters destroyed shop windows Saturday night in the Delmar Loop area of University City.

The protests follow Friday’s acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the 2011 killing of a black man following a high-speed chase.

More demonstrations are expected on Sunday.