× Five charged over destructive protesting in Delmar Loop

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged five people Sunday in connection with destructive activity in the Delmar Loop following a day of peaceful protests across the St. Louis area.

The weekend’s protests came after the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the December 2011 killing of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Caryn Pierson was charged with first-degree property damage and rioting; she was jailed on a $20,000 bond.

Edward Stewart was charged with unlawful assembly and resisting arrest; he was jailed on a $10,000 bond.

Tristan Muir was charged with rioting and fourth-degree assault; he was jailed on a $10,000 bond.

Lakeshia Starks was charged with first-degree property damage, rioting, and resisting arrest; she was jailed on a $20,000.

Lamont Davis was charged with first-degree property damage; he was jailed on a $20,000 bond.

Three of the suspects live in St. Louis City. One person lives in St. Louis County. The fifth suspect lives in Freeburg, Illinois.

In addition, two juvenile males were arrested and charged with rioting along with the five adults.