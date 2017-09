Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN CARBON, Ill. - Kellerman Dental is giving back to the community with a free dental day on Friday, September 22nd from 8am to 1pm. If you have dental needs you haven't taken care of, Dr. Kevin Kellerman wants you to stop by. It's on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will also be a Red Cross truck there if you'd like to pay it forward and save a life by donating blood.

For more information, visit: www.kellermandental.com/