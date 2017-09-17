Governor warns protesters about property damage

ST. LOUIS (AP) _Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says protesters arrested for breaking shop windows in the St. Louis suburb of University City overnight and are in jail and will face felony charges.

The Republican governor warned Sunday on Facebook that the authorities will not let property damage go unchecked. There were at lest nine arrests during Saturday night’s protest, which followed a day of peaceful demonstrations.

The protesters are angry that a judge on Friday acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer of murder in the 2011 killing of a black man following a high-speed chase.

Organizers of a peaceful march in University City on Saturday called on people to leave and reconvene Sunday afternoon. But a few dozen protesters refused to go, and they smashed windows and threw things at officers as police were advancing on them.