Guard shot during Casino Queen robbery was unarmed

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities say a security guard who was shot and wounded during an armed robbery at a casino did not have a weapon.

The Illinois State Police updated Sunday afternoon a statement about the gunfire during the robbery at the Casino Queen in East St. Louis.

State police earlier reported that three armed suspects entered the casino shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.

They say the suspects fired at the unarmed guard before escaping with an unknown amount of cash.

Authorities say the security guard is in stable condition at a local hospital. They did not release his name or details of his injuries.

There are no reports of injuries to any casino patrons.

People with information about the incident are urged to call the state police. Information may be given anonymously.