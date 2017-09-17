Homicide and shootings in St. Louis Saturday and Sunday

ST. LOUIS – There was a homicide and another shooting Saturday night and early Sunday morning in St. Louis.

At just after 8:45 pm Saturday a 40-year-old male victim was shot at 5800 Ridge and Goodfellow. The victim was found not conscious or breathing. Homicide is investigating.

Just after 1:45 am Sunday morning there was a shooting at 14th and Chouteau. The victim was a male in his 30’s. He was grazed in the head and stable. There is no information on the suspect.