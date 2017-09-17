Illinois governor signs Chinese cooperation agreement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Gov. Bruce Rauner has wrapped up a nine-day trade mission to China.

A news release Sunday says the Republican signed an agreement for a program between Wanxiang Group Corp. in Hangzhou and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The Wanxiang Fellows Program will send U of I students and scientists to China to study the culture and work on sustainable energy technologies.

At Zhejiang University in Hangzhou Rauner told students already working in a cooperative venture with the U of I of “great opportunities” ahead for Illinois-China cooperation. The U of I at Chicago will soon begin offering an engineering curriculum at Zhejiang.

The private equity investor also offered Zhejiang students advice on starting a business _ be willing to take risks and never give up.