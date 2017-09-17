Customers stampede during Casino Queen robbery; security guard shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 3 am Sunday morning at the Casino Queen in East St. Louis where a security guard was shot.

Illinois State Police investigators say three suspects armed with assault rifles came into the Casino Queen and robbed the cash cage. The cash cage is on the main casino floor. The suspects got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

During the robbery, authorities say a male security guard from the casino was shot. We're told the guard was unarmed. It's unclear where or how many times he was shot.

The exact condition on the guard is unknown, but investigators say he is in stable condition at a local hospital.

People inside the casino at the time of the robbery and shooting describe the scene as frightening and a stampede like situation where people were trying to get out.

The casino is closed until further notice and that Illinois State police have taken the lead in the investigation here.