LIVE Updates: Third night of protests over Jason Stockley verdict

Police are responding to several reports of vandalism in downtown St. Louis as protesters and agitators take to the streets following the acquittal of Jason Stockley.
On Friday, a judge ruled Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer, was “not guilty” of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a motorist following a high-speed chase in 2011. Stockley could have been sentenced to up to life in prison without parole had he been convicted.
Stockley shot 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith five times after a high-speed chase. Stockley says he saw Smith holding a gun before the chase began, and that he felt he was in imminent danger when he opened fire.
Three consecutive nights violence/vandalism have only occurred after organizers said they were done for the night. #STLVerdict
— Mike Faulk (@Mike_Faulk) September 18, 2017
Having phone/streaming issues. Troopers have forced me & other media away & down the street. Haven't seen any protesters in a while. pic.twitter.com/pLKPG6E5LJ
— Heather ♿📷📱🔭 (@MissJupiter1957) September 18, 2017
Thx @STLFireDept for decontaminating our officers that had more unknown chemicals thrown on them downtown. pic.twitter.com/9XJQeoBKO7
— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) September 18, 2017
Officers confiscate bottles with unknown chemicals used to against police tonight in downtown #stl pic.twitter.com/PUaJagBzn2
— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) September 18, 2017
"J" said homeless being hit the hardest by this. No place to go w/o risk of arrest. Normal food places gone. pic.twitter.com/fRBgjfQKkM
— Robert Patrick (@rxpatrick) September 18, 2017
Many, many police officers clearing Tucker and Wash Ave after vandals hit random areas downtown earlier. Unlawful assembly pic.twitter.com/ycr4vcMVAO
— Jesse Bogan (@JesseBogan) September 18, 2017
Wash and 9th blocked off up to Tucker, Tucker blocked off up to Olive. #STLVerdict
— Mike Faulk (@Mike_Faulk) September 18, 2017
#StLVerdict Riot cops & Bearcats, Olive & Tucker https://t.co/jdb4E0TnZL
— Heather ♿📷📱🔭 (@MissJupiter1957) September 18, 2017
At least 5 Men and women in cuffs sitting on curb. More in van. 13th/Olive. #stockleyverdict pic.twitter.com/xE9wENsvCW
— Robert Patrick (@rxpatrick) September 18, 2017
Police continue to make arrests after property damage in Downtown #STL Those traveling in the area should use alternate routes. #STLVerdict
— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 18, 2017
A bike officer with a leg injury is being transported to a hospital for treatment. Injuries are non-life threatening. #STLVerdict
— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 18, 2017
Officers continuing to give multiple orders to disperse in Downtown #STL. Those who do not disperse are subject to arrest. #STLVerdict
— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 18, 2017
Officer who appears to be in stable condition loaded into ambulance near Marriott on Wash Ave after windows broken by protesters, arrests. pic.twitter.com/enz2HtIz29
— Jesse Bogan (@JesseBogan) September 18, 2017
SWAT truck just announced that use of chemicals imminent. Wash Ave just N of Tucker.
— Robert Patrick (@rxpatrick) September 18, 2017
Multiple arrests have been made in connection with the unrest in Downtown. #STLverdict
— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 18, 2017
But between Saint Charles and Washington Avenue on 9th Street pic.twitter.com/ywUm4VjjXy
— Search4Swag (@search4swag) September 18, 2017
There have to be more cops than protesters out at this point. #STLVerdict
— Mike Faulk (@Mike_Faulk) September 18, 2017
Derk Brown, 29, a familiar face to protests who often films, is arrested on Wash Ave. #STLVerdict pic.twitter.com/KEft9bhsy2
— Jesse Bogan (@JesseBogan) September 18, 2017
Large group of riot police moving through downtown. #stockleyprotest pic.twitter.com/xuSHAXwDIf
— Ryan P. Delaney (@rpatrickdelaney) September 18, 2017
Cops shouting "West on St. Charles"
Junk everywhere. Possible arrests. #STLVerdict pic.twitter.com/XVxv1ridLS
— Mike Faulk (@Mike_Faulk) September 18, 2017
How did it go from hours of peaceful walking to this. https://t.co/r5PONBY89e
— Ashley Jost (@ajost) September 18, 2017
Step 1: Protestors disrupt traffic to highlight systemic injustice.
Step 2: Later, agitators disrupt nothing but livelihoods.
Step 3: repeat
— Cory Schmitt (@coryschmitt) September 18, 2017
Arrests downtown group March from the police station station to downtown center. Some windows are broken some potting plants broken pic.twitter.com/vzrWsm441h
— David Carson (@PDPJ) September 18, 2017
Officers in personal protection gear have arrived on the scene in Downtown to disperse unruly crowd. #STLVerdict
— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 18, 2017
One of a few broken windows in Marriott from protest near Wash Ave downtown. 3 arrests pic.twitter.com/eFVwSjpZxa
— Jesse Bogan (@JesseBogan) September 18, 2017
Huge police presence at 9th and Washington near T-REX #STLVerdict
— Mike Faulk (@Mike_Faulk) September 18, 2017