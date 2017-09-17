LIVE Updates: Third night of protests over Jason Stockley verdict

Posted 8:54 pm, September 17, 2017, by , Updated at 08:53PM, September 17, 2017

Police are responding to several reports of vandalism in downtown St. Louis as protesters and agitators take to the streets following the acquittal of Jason Stockley.

On Friday, a judge ruled Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer, was “not guilty” of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a motorist following a high-speed chase in 2011. Stockley could have been sentenced to up to life in prison without parole had he been convicted.

Stockley shot 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith five times after a high-speed chase. Stockley says he saw Smith holding a gun before the chase began, and that he felt he was in imminent danger when he opened fire.

Kevin S. Held September 17, 201710:00 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20179:52 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20179:51 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20179:45 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20179:42 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20179:37 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20179:36 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20179:35 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20179:33 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20179:32 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20179:29 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20179:18 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20179:16 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20179:15 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20179:13 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20179:08 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20179:07 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20179:07 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20179:03 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20179:00 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20178:59 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20178:59 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20178:58 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20178:58 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20178:57 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20178:56 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20178:56 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20178:55 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20178:55 pm

Kevin S. Held September 17, 20178:55 pm