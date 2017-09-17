× Man charged with murder in shooting death of his cousin

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) _ A man has been brought back to Connecticut from Missouri to face a murder charge in the shooting death of his cousin.

State police say 30-year-old James Armstrong, of New London, was charged Friday in the April shooting of 31-year-old Ralph Sebastian Sidberry in North Stonington. He’ll be arraigned on Monday.

Armstrong was arrested July 27 in Waynesville, Missouri but he refused to waive extradition. Prosecutors applied for a governor’s warrant, which is the formal process for bringing back a prisoner who refuses to waive extradition.

The Day reported that both the victim and suspect are members of the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation. Sidberry’s mother, the tribal chairwoman, confirmed that they are cousins.

It couldn’t be determined Sunday if Armstrong has a lawyer.