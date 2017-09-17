National Preparedness Month​ and Pet Preparedness Kits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - September is National Preparedness Month, which is the perfect time to put a disaster response plan in place for the whole family, including pets.

When making a disaster plan, many people forget about protecting their furry family members. These four-legged friends are left behind by owners who are not prepared to properly care for them during or after a disaster. With a little extra preparation, pet owners can have a plan in place to ensure all of their loved ones remain safe.

The Humane Society of Missouri`s Animal Cruelty Task Force offers these four tips, which could be the key to your pet`s survival:

1. Create a plan: Create an evacuation plan that includes your pet and inform close friends and family. Identify pet-friendly places to go in times of distress and make sure your pet has identification, including a collar with ID tag and an up-to-date microchip.

- Include a plan for pet care if you are away from home when disaster strikes.

2. Make a disaster kit: Include medications, medical records, leashes/harnesses/carriers, current photos and descriptions of your pets, five days` worth of food and water, and anything that will reduce your pet`s stress, like their bed and toys.

3. If you evacuate, take your pet: Don`t assume your pet will be fine, even if you think you will only be gone for a short period of time.

4. Listen for information: Whether it`s over the radio or on your phone, listening and following news outlets is key to receiving updates on where to go and what to do during emergencies.

Recently, the Humane Society of Missouri`s Animal Cruelty Task Force deployed their Disaster Response Team to Houston to aid in the rescue, transport and sheltering of animals affected by Hurricane Harvey. The Humane Society of Missouri has also recently deployed a team to Atlanta to assist the Atlanta Humane Society in the rescue and care of animals affected by Hurricane Irma.

The Humane Society of Missouri has welcomed more than 100 dogs and cats from areas affected by Hurricane Harvey. Interested adopters can visit any of the three shelter locations to meet and adopt one of the many animals currently awaiting their forever home.

For more information, visit: www.hsmo.org