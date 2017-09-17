Photo gallery – Demonstrators march on the Delmar Loop after Stockley ruling

Demonstrators protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley march through University City on September 16, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. Dozens of business windows were smashed and at least two police cars were damaged during a second day of protests following the acquittal of Stockley, who had been charged with first-degree murder last year following the 2011 on-duty shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith.