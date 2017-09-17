Purdue gets 2nd win, dominates listless Missouri, 35-3

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ David Blough passed for one toucdown and ran for another as Purdue dominated Missouri, 35-3 in a nonconference football battle Saturday.

The Boilermakers head into Big Ten Conference play just one win shy of last year’s total. It’s the fewest points allowed by Purdue (2-1) since a 59-0 win over Southeast Missouri State in 2011.

As usual, Purdue used a two-quarterback system, and both played well. David Blough completed 22 of 28 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown. Elijah Sindelar completed 4 of 6 passes for 85 yards and one touchdown. Tario Fuller carried 19 times for 90 yards and a score.

Purdue scored touchdowns on its first three drives and led 28-3 at halftime.

Missouri’s listless performance was best illustrated by one series in the second quarter in which the Tigers committed penalties on four consecutive plays _ three false starts and a holding infraction.