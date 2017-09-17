Several arrested Sunday night after downtown St. Louis vandalism

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis police have at least seven people in custody as crowds angry over the acquittal of a police officer broke windows and damaged property for a third night.

Buses carrying police in full riot gear and shields arrived near the downtown location where police said significant property damage was reported following an hours-long nonviolent protest Sunday afternoon and evening. After protest organizers asked people to disband, some remained behind, as they had the previous two nights.

State Rep. Bruce Franks, who has participated in the protests, said those who are violent and vandalizing “are not protesters,” saying they are part of a group separate from those marching as part of organized demonstrations.

Franks said he was trying to calm the situation.

Police tweeted that a bike officer was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening leg injury.