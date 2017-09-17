Some public transportation halted after violence

ST. LOUIS (AP) _Violence during a protest in a St. Louis suburb has forced the public transportation agency Metro to suspend light rail and bus service to that area until Sunday.

Metro said on Twitter that because of the violence and vandalism, it will not serve the Delmar Loop station overnight. It did not say specifically when service would resume.

The St. Louis area has seen two days of sometimes violent protests in the wake of a judge’s ruling on Friday acquitting former police officer Jason Stockley of first-degree murder. Stockley fatally shot a drug suspect after a chase in 2011. Stockley is white. The man killed, Anthony Lamar Smith, was black.

Nearly three dozen people were arrested Friday. Saturday’s arrest total has not been released.