St. Louis police refute claim an officer broke Culpeppers window with surveillance video

ST. LOUIS – Newly released surveillance footage appears to contradict earlier claims that a St. Louis police officer busted a shop window in the Central West End neighborhood late Friday night.

A local filmmaker posted a video on Facebook implicating an officer broke the front window to Culpeppers restaurant in the 300 block of N. Euclid.

According to Schron Jackson, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the video was then shared in an article on the Riverfront Times Saturday evening. The Times updated its article Sunday afternoon with the new surveillance footage, as well as a witness photo showing the window busted approximately half an hour before the Facebook video was shot.

The person who posted the Facebook video, which we have shared below, said the officer kicked the glass window out at 11:32 p.m. Friday, well after the protest in the Central West End had come to a peaceful conclusion. After the protest, an unknown number of agitators began targeting nearby businesses and smashed windows.

In the video, the camera is initially trained on a large group of police walking down the street. A large crash can be heard, and the camera then pans to the front of the Culpeppers. An officer can been seen walking away from the broken window while observers can be heard yelling at him.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person who broke the window is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).