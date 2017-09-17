St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporters capture protests in pictures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The pictures have been pouring in from Saturday's protests. Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch have photographers in the middle of the protest grabbing some amazing photos.

Violence has erupted after hundreds of police moved in to confront a small group of protesters who refused to disperse after a march in the St. Louis suburb of University City, a popular area with restaurants, bars and shopping.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, the police formed lines and pushed the demonstrators down the street, eventually announcing that the protest had become unlawful and ordering demonstrators to disperse.

Protesters fled down the street, throwing items such as water bottles, trash cans and trash can lids at police and breaking business windows as they went. There was a constant pop, pop, pop of breaking glass.

People scrambled for safety in alleys and parking garages. Restaurant patrons huddled in corners to remain safe.

It was unclear if anyone was injured. Several people were seen in handcuffs.