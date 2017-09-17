St. Louisan, Sterling K. Brown, wins best lead actor for “This Is Us”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Sterling K. Brown says he couldn't believe his Emmy acceptance speech was cut off before he got to thank his wife.

Brown won lead actor in a drama for his role in ``This Is Us'' Sunday night but was cut off mid-speech much to the chagrin of many on social media.

Backstage, Brown got to finish his remarks, thanking the writers of the show, the producers and directors, show creator Dan Fogelman, and his manager of 17 years.

He also thanked his wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe.

``You're everything,'' Brown said. ``You make my life worth living and you gave me two of the most beautiful things God has ever put on this planet, my sons.''