Unmarked police vehicle backs down 20th Street, passes through protesters

ST. LOUIS - Tensions between protesters and law enforcement outside St. Louis Metropolitan Police Headquarters were further heated early Sunday evening as an unmarked police vehicle backed down 20th Street, moving through the gathered crowd.

Footage from the Bommarito Automotive SkyFox Helicopter showed the dark blue Chevy Impala move down the street, past the protesters gathered near the intersection of Delmar and 20th, and coming to a stop near the Interstate 64 on-ramp. State police lined up around the vehicle as protesters ran toward the car.

Initial reports from the scene seemed to indicate that the car barreled through the crowd with considerable speed.

A short time after the incident with the unmarked vehicle, a protester tossed a bottle at police, injuring one officer.