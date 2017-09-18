Bar fire suspect accused of posting photos to Facebook

DELTA, Mo. -Court records say a man charged with setting fire to a southeast Missouri bar posted eight pictures of the blaze on Facebook.

Thirty-four-year-old Kevin Coomer, of Burfordville, was arraigned Monday on felony charges of arson and burglary. He’s jailed on $50,000 bond. The public defender’s office handling his case didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

No one was injured in the weekend fire that destroyed the Jax Bar and Grill in Delta, a small town about 100 miles south of St. Louis.

The probable cause statement says Coomer wrote “burn in hell JAX bar!!” in a Facebook post and used an obscenity to describe the owner. The statement says he also told a deputy that “everyone” knew he set the fire because of his Facebook posts.