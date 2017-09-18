Black Caucus legislators call for change following Stockley verdict

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Members of the Black Caucus in the Missouri legislature have joined protestors on the street after the Stockley verdict. They've railed against a legal system they believe fails to hold officers accountable for deadly shootings.

Ever since the unrest in Ferguson three years ago, many local lawmakers have asked the state to review the law that justifies deadly force in Missouri.

It's considered by judges and read aloud to juries in the courtroom before they make a decision in an officer-involved shooting case.