Casino Queen reopens following weekend robbery

EAST ST. LOUIS – Investigators expect to release surveillance photos any moment after 3 gunmen terrorized patrons and staff at the casino queen during a robbery Sunday.

The suspects shot security guard during the weekend robbery.

The casino had been shut down for more than 24 hours since the robbery and re-opened Monday morning at 8 o`clock to let customers back to gamble.

But patrons tell Fox 2 things are hardly back to normal and business is way down with the gaming tables mostly empty. Police and witnesses tell us the 3 suspects were wearing disguises, covered head-to-toe and walked into the casino and started shooting.

The unarmed security guard shot, remains in the hospitalized.

The suspects rushed the cashier`s cage and stole an unknown amount of money from the registers.

Tim Grant, a patron at the casino was there when it happened, he said he didn`t see the suspects, but heard the gunfire. He came back to the casino after it re-opened today.

There`s no update on the wounded guard`s condition, last known to be listed in stable condition.

It’s also not known if the casino owners plan to ramp up security.

Anyone with information, is encouraged to call the Illinois State Police.