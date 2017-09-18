Crowd joins 4th day of St. Louis protests

ST. LOUIS (AP) _More than 150 people are blocking a busy St. Louis street as a fourth day of protests begins over the acquittal of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.

The racially mixed crowd held up signs ad locked arms Monday morning on the western edge of downtown. Demonstrations started Friday, after a judge cleared Jason Stockley of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

Thousands have gathered every day since then to decry the judge’s ruling and to call for racial equality.

While demonstrations have been nonviolent during the day, some small groups who remain at night have broken windows and thrown rocks and other objects at police for the past three nights. Protest organizers say those people are not affiliated with their peaceful efforts.