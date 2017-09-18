Donations sought for officers policing protests

Two groups are seeking donations for officers working long shifts during protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis Police Officers’ Association and the St. Louis Police Wives Association began taking donations Monday of water, sports drinks, soda, non-perishable food items and personal hygiene items. Both groups also are urging the public to make financial donations.

The union said in a news release that the police wives have made and served more than 4,000 meals since the protests began.

“We Support Our Police” yard signs also are on sale for $10 each.

The protests began Friday after a judge acquitted Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.