Donations sought for officers policing protests

ST LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 16: Demonstrators confront police while protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on September 16, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. Dozens of business windows were smashed and at least two police cars were damaged during a second day of protests following the acquittal of Stockley, who was been charged with first-degree murder last year following the 2011 on-duty shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Two groups are seeking donations for officers working long shifts during protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis Police Officers’ Association and the St. Louis Police Wives Association began taking donations Monday of water, sports drinks, soda, non-perishable food items and personal hygiene items. Both groups also are urging the public to make financial donations.
The union said in a news release that the police wives have made and served more than 4,000 meals since the protests began.
“We Support Our Police” yard signs also are on sale for $10 each.
The protests began Friday after a judge acquitted Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.