Ex-IRS employee in Missouri admits filing false tax returns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Prosecutors say a former Internal Revenue Service employee has admitted filing false tax returns.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri said in a news release that 49-year-old Carla Lachelle Mitchell of Kansas City pleaded guilty Monday to charge.

Mitchell worked at the IRS Service Center in Kansas City, Missouri, from 2006 to 2015.

She admitted to preparing false federal income tax returns for 2011, 2012 and 2013 for herself as well as for 13 of her friends and family.

The total tax loss for the 27 fraudulent returns linked to her is about $118,012.

She faces up to three years in federal prison.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.