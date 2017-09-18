Four charged with criminal activity during weekend protests

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged four men in connection with illegal activities during a weekend of protests regarding the Jason Stockley verdict.

In the first incident, 26-year-old Jeremiah Williams was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of resisting arrest. Prosecutors allege that around 2 p.m. on September 15, officers observed Williams grab a few full water bottles and throw them at police in the 200 block of N. Tucker. When officers went to arrest Williams, he spit in one officer’s face, yelled “f— you” to the others, and began kicking members of the arrest team.

Just after midnight Saturday, police and firefighters responded to a reported dumpster fire at 16 S. Euclid Avenue. A plain clothes detective saw two men set the fire. The suspects, identified as 18-year-old Devin Taylor and 20-year-old John Powell, were arrested following a brief foot chase. Both Taylor and Powell were charged with one count of knowingly burning or exploding and an additional count of resisting arrest.

In the final incident, an officer was informed that a person threw a chair into the window of BBQ Saloon at the intersection of Euclid and Laclede avenues on September 16 (a specific time was not given). Witnesses directed police to the suspect, who ran away but was later apprehended. The owner of the restaurant said the chair shattered the windows and broke several liquor bottles at the bar. Total damage estimates exceeded $750.