High schools starting to make-up games canceled due to Shockley verdict and protest

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – While protestors were out on the streets some high school football players were back on the field Monday night.

Friday's protests led to some games to be postponed. Tonight, some of those games were played.

The players from Jennings and Affton high had a moment of unity during tonight's matchup.

But Mother Nature had other plans for tonight.

Just about 30 minutes into the game the skies opened up and the game was called off.

Coaches and parents say they did not feel like they were in danger on Friday, but it is always better to be safe than sorry.

Games under the Friday night lights is a corner stone of high school football.

But after uncertainty of what the announcement of the Stockley decision would bring, a lot of Friday night games are being played tonight.

Athletic directors say it is not easy to reschedule games, but schools across the area were in agreement that was the best choice.

So tonight, McCluer South took on Lift for Life Academy, while in Clayton, Parkway West took the field against Clayton High School.

At the Affton vs Jennings game the two teams did a joint show in unity before kickoff.

While Parkway North Vikings played against the Kirkwood Pioneers.

Parents and say students they were disappointed on Friday, but handled the last-minute change well.

The principal from Parkway North says after the unusual Friday, it was business as usual as students got back to school today.

Not all games are back up and running tonight, Edwardsville boy’s JV soccer was scheduled to play De Smet. According to a person FOX2 spoke with, the game was cancelled because the superintendent didn`t feel comfortable crossing the river.