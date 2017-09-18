Joe Edwards expects Monday’s demonstration in the Loop to be peaceful

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO —The man credited with revitalizing the Delmar Loop is talking to reporters about the damage demonstrators did to several businesses on,"One of the 10 Great Streets in America." Joe Edwards, the unofficial Duke of Delmar, says that a small group is responsible for the destruction on Saturday night. He expects a protest planned on the Delmar Loop this Monday night to be peaceful.

"The area was in decline 45 years ago. It overcame adversity through embracing diversity. I don't know why they would pick on this area. The fact that many minority owned and women owned businesses in this area have poured their hearts, souls and life savings into the area for their families. They are the ones who suffer. It is really counterproductive," said Joe Edwards.

There is another demonstration planned Monday night in the Delmar Loop. Edwards says he believes it will be OK. He does not expect anything out of the ordinary to happen.

The St. Louis County Police Department said Sunday that among those arrested were two male minors. The other seven ranged in age from 22 to 37 years old. The other charges protesters face include misdemeanor rioting charges, and one person was charged with assaulting a police officer. Two of those arrested were charged only with failing to disperse.

Protesters destroyed shop windows Saturday night in the Delmar Loop area of University City. The protests follow Friday's acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the 2011 killing of a black man following a high-speed chase.