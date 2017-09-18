Making time for a family meal with busy schedules is worth your time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — School, sports and extra curricular activities are all back in full swing. Are you finding it difficult to sit down for a family meal? Busy schedules can make it tough.

Jen Mcdaniel with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietitics is here with some reasons it may be worth you time.

Barrier 1: Wacky Schedules

Commit to making it a priority & decide how to do just one more meal together

Plan those time by looking at your week ahead & schedule them.

Maybe this means mom or dad comes home early from work one day a week, or you decide to have your family meal to be breakfast and prioritize or make weekend meals happen.

Barrier 2: Lack Of Time To Plan And Prepare Meals