Making time for a family meal with busy schedules is worth your time

ST. LOUIS, MO — School, sports and extra curricular activities are all back in full swing. Are you finding it difficult to sit down for a family meal? Busy schedules can make it tough.
Jen Mcdaniel with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietitics is here with some reasons it may be worth you time.
Barrier 1: Wacky Schedules
- Commit to making it a priority & decide how to do just one more meal together
- Plan those time by looking at your week ahead & schedule them.
- Maybe this means mom or dad comes home early from work one day a week, or you decide to have your family meal to be breakfast and prioritize or make weekend meals happen.
Barrier 2: Lack Of Time To Plan And Prepare Meals
- As a parent, I know that the time I spend in meal planning and prep saves me time the rest of the week
- Find a meal planning rhythm and keep it consistent schedule
- I meal plan on Fridays, grocery shop early on sat am, and then do some meal prep and cooking on Sundays
barrier.