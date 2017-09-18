Person of interest arrested and charged for murder after gas station fatal shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police arrested a man less than a week after releasing surveillance video, asking for the public's help identifying persons of interest in connection to an August 26 homicide.

Damonta McClendon, 20, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted assault, and three counts of armed criminal action.

According to the probable cause statement, McClendon shot Darius Rackley in the head at the Gas Mart located at 6020 N. Broadway.

Police said two others in the car with Rackley, his father and brother, sustained minor injuries. Prosecutors said they two told investigators that a Chevy Impala followed them off the lot, firing shots.

Court document said the video shows McClendon with several others watching the victim's vehicle at the gas station and following it off the lot and additional video shows McClendon with what appears to be a handgun in his hand immediately before the shooting.

Police said investigators have not found evidence to suggest that the victims did anything to become targeted and believe they were preyed upon by the suspects.

McClendon's attorney would not comment on the case at this time.