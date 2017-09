Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - We've got a very good boy in studio for our Pet of the Week segment! Patches is a 2.5-year-old terrier mix. This love bug enjoys being around people and other dogs. He's house trained, loves playing with toys, and just wants to cuddle and snuggle.

Patches is like a golden retriever in a pit bull's body!

If you are interested in learning more about Patches, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

