Photos show blood pooling in street behind Louisiana funeral home

BATON ROUGE, La. – Disturbing photos show blood and embalming fluid forming large puddles in the street behind a Louisiana funeral home, according to WBRZ.

What appeared to be the set of a horror movie was actually a leak in the sewage system, a spokesperson for Greenoaks Funeral Home said.

William Daniel, director of city-parish environmental services, told The Advocate that the leak took about 20 minutes to contain but didn’t affect the public sewer system or storm drains.

The funeral home apologized and issued a statement saying that as soon as they noticed the leak they were “able to immediately stop the leak, clean and disinfect the area.”

Officials said the funeral home is under new management and still needs a permit with the city’s Department of Environmental Services. It’s unclear if the owners of Greenoaks Funeral Home will face a citation.