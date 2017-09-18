× Police now say over 100 arrests in day 3 of protests

ST. LOUIS – Police now say more than 100 people were arrested Sunday, the third day of protests that followed the acquittal of a former police officer accused of killing a black man.

Police originally said more than 80 people were arrested after demonstrators marched into downtown St. Louis late Sunday and toppled large planters, broke windows and threw things at officers. But spokeswoman Leah Freeman said Monday that the arrest total Sunday topped 100. That means that since Friday, about 140 people have been arrested.

Protests began Friday after a judge found Jason Stockley not guilty in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. It was the latest of several cases across the country in which a black person was killed by police.

