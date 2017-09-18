Police now say over 100 arrests in day 3 of protests

Demonstrators protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley march on September 17, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri.This is the third day of protests in the city following the acquittal of Stockley, who had been charged with first-degree murder last year following the 2011 on-duty shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Police now say more than 100 people were arrested Sunday, the third day of protests that followed the acquittal of a former police officer accused of killing a black man.

Police originally said more than 80 people were arrested after demonstrators marched into downtown St. Louis late Sunday and toppled large planters, broke windows and threw things at officers. But spokeswoman Leah Freeman said Monday that the arrest total Sunday topped 100. That means that since Friday, about 140 people have been arrested.

Protests began Friday after a judge found Jason Stockley not guilty in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. It was the latest of several cases across the country in which a black person was killed by police.

